Bart | Pet of the Week

Republic-Times- July 3, 2024

Bart is a friendly gentleman. He loves to lay on your lap or beside you and will follow his people around the house. Bart prefers to be an only cat and live in a child free home. He is a calm, well mannered, happy boy!

Bart is 12 years old and front declawed.

Bart’s adoption fee is sponsored by a generous donor. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Sadie | Pet of the Week

June 27, 2024

Lukas | Pet of the Week

June 18, 2024

Taj | Pet of the Week

June 14, 2024
HTC web
BoB_300x200_Digital_MortgageAds_Display_Monroe
BoB_300x200_Digital_MortgageAds_Display_Monroe
MonroeCountyElectric300X15012_19