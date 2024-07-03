Bart | Pet of the Week

Bart is a friendly gentleman. He loves to lay on your lap or beside you and will follow his people around the house. Bart prefers to be an only cat and live in a child free home. He is a calm, well mannered, happy boy!

Bart is 12 years old and front declawed.

Bart’s adoption fee is sponsored by a generous donor. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.