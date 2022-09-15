Lucy | Pet of the Week

Lucy is a spunky, playful girl who would love a big forever family. She loves to play with all the toys and her cat friends. Come into Helping Strays to meet her today!

Lucy is one year old.

Lucy's adoption fee is $100. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.