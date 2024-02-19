Lucille M. L. Schewe | Obituary

Lucille Marie Louisa Schewe (nee Stumpf), 101, of Millstadt, was called to her Heavenly home on Feb. 16, 2024. She was born Dec. 7, 1922, in Waterloo.

Lucille and her husband Raymond owned and operated Midland Milling and Feed Co. in Millstadt for 38 years. Lucille was a member of Zion Evangelical Church in Millstadt.

Surviving are her son Stan Schewe; daughter, Lynne (John) Mulderig; grandchildren Amber (Dan) Hinch, Douglas (Melissa) Schewe, Tracy Mulderig and Kelly Mulderig; along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Schewe; parents Eugene and Frieda (nee Hesterberg) Stumpf; daughter-in-law Jan Schewe; brothers Louis Stumpf and Leland Stumpf; and sister Arlou Stumpf.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 23 at Leesman Funeral Home in Millstadt

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home with Rev. Darrell Weber officiating.

Interment be in the Kolmer Memorial Cemetery, Waterloo.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Zion Evangelical Church in Millstadt.