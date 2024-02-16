Melanie E. Herbeck | Obituary

Melanie Ellan Herbeck, 33, of Columbia, died Feb. 13, 2024, at Mercy South, St. Louis, with her family and friends by her side.

Melanie was born on March 8, 1990, daughter of Larry H. and Melissa E. (nee Marshall) Herbeck in St. Louis.

After Melanie graduated Columbia High School in 2008, she went to Lincoln College to continue her education and passion for volleyball. After graduating with her degree, she started her first job as a customer service agent for Southwest Airlines and continued her career with Cigna Health.

Melanie’s most important role, as mother to Ryleigh, was emphasized by her unconditional love, time spent and memories made with her daughter. She always demonstrated great strength and generosity, extending well beyond her immediate family.

Melanie had an unwavering bond with her parents that was filled with unconditional love and support.

She enjoyed spending her time with her family and friends at the Herbeck’s Lake and singing her heart out on the dance floor. She was extremely proud of her nieces and nephews and loved watching them excel on and off the athletic field. Melanie spent many years playing sand volleyball at Columbia City Saloon and co-ed softball at Jaycee’s Ball Park where she made many lifelong friends with her outgoing personality.

She is survived by her daughter Ryleigh Robert, parents Larry and Melissa Herbeck; brother Markus Herbeck; sisters Amber (Ed) Reinken, Kiley (Matt) Voegele and Lanie (Bobby) Randle; nephews Bennett Herbeck, Alex Gaither, Aidan Gaither, Dominic Voegele, Mason Voegele, Xavier Voegele and Liam Randle; nieces Brooke Randle and Lyla Randle; her partner Brady Robert; as well as tons of family and friends who love her and will miss her greatly.

Melanie was predeceased by her grandparents, James M. Marshall, Robert and Rose Herbeck and Fran Leassner.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date based on the family’s wishes.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Ryleigh Robert Education Fund c/o Melissa Herbeck, FCB Banks in Columbia.

Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia.