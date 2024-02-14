George Rummel | Obituary

George Rummel, 78, of Chicago, died Feb. 5, 2024, after a long battle with colon cancer. Married for 50 years, he was the beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Kelly); loving father of Christopher (Molly) Rummel, Haviland (Ayal) Sharvit, Jordan (Afrothiti) Rummel; cherished Papou to Remington, Sloan and Theodore; brother-in-law to Rich (Celeste) Kelly and Ken (Audrey) Kelly of Waterloo; godfather to Phillip Kelly of Waterloo; fond uncle to dozens of nieces and nephews; loving brother to Michael (Melanie) Rummel; devoted son of the late Theodore and Lillian Rummel; and loving stepson of Georgina Rummel.

Born Dec. 19, 1945, “a poor Greek boy on the West Side of Chicago” (as he was fond of saying), he rose to the heights of success in corporate America in the 80s and 90s.

He was a graduate of Carl Schurz High School, earned his bachelor’s degree from Northwestern University and then his Juris Doctorate from the University of Illinois School of Law.

After completing his education, he served the Army in the Special Security Group during Vietnam, one of only two second lieutenants stationed at the Pentagon, where he managed the War Room and was aide to the Chief of Staff of the Army. He began his legal career as a criminal defense attorney in Washington D.C., and went on to serve in Illinois government as Deputy General Counsel to Governor Dan Walker, General Counsel of the Illinois Lottery and Deputy Director of the Illinois Department of Revenue.

At the height of his career achievements, George was Associate General Counsel and vice President of the McDonald’s Corporation, managing the legal department through the 80s and 90s – a period of unprecedented franchise expansion for the company.

After retirement from McDonald’s, George ventured into real estate development as Vice President of American Invesco, was in demand as an expert witness in franchise cases and consulted with restaurant franchises all over the U.S.

He loved traveling the world with his wife Kathleen, and he was especially proud of his involvement with many political campaigns and community organizations, and, as a foodie, delighted in his membership in Le Chaine Des Rotisseurs.

George was often called “a force of nature” by family and friends. He always made a statement – whether with his big personality, his boundless energy, his personal style, his endless curiosity or his bright wit.

He was a light in the life of all who met him, always leading with humor and kindness. Most of all, He loved his family more than anything and made a wonderful life beyond dreaming for us. We will miss him always and will celebrate his life forever.

A private family service was held.

Memorials in his name can be made to Metropolitan Family Services of Chicago, a non-profit close to his heart, at metrofamily.org/donate or call 312-986-4000.