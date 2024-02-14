Fisk-Worley engagement

Kaylee Fisk, daughter of Chris and Amy Felix of Waterloo, and Drew Worley, son of Dwayne and Lisa Worley of Columbia, announce their engagement. The couple started dating six years ago while attending Columbia High School. Both currently reside in Columbia. Kaylee is a 2022 graduate of College of the Ozarks and currently works as the event planner for The Entrepreneurs’ Organization of Saint Louis. Drew is the owner and operator of Worley Lawn and Landscape. The happy couple is planning a September wedding in Southern Illinois.