Sherry L. A. Winkelman | Obituary

Sherry Lynn Ann Winkelman, 64, of Red Bud, died Feb. 19, 2024, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis.

She was born to the late Jack and Sharon (nee Braun) Poirrier on May 31, 1959, in Chicago.

Sherry married Curtis R. Winkelman on Nov. 8, 1980, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Red Bud; he survives.

She had been a homemaker. Sherry enjoyed baking, cooking, reading, an occasional shopping trip and spending time with her family. Sherry loved animals, especially her dogs. She also enjoyed boating on Table Rock Lake.

She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Red Bud.

She is also survived by her sons Kyle (Katie) Winkelman of Red Bud and Tanner (Nicole) Winkelman of St. Louis; brothers Kenneth (Missy) Poirrier of Red Bud and Tim Poirrier (Valerie) of Ballwin, Mo.; in-laws Arlin and Helen Winkelman of Red Bud; sister-in-law Nancy (Bruce) Cowell of Red Bud; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Feb. 22 and 10-11 a.m. Feb. 34 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Red Bud

A memorial service will follow visitation at the church Feb. 23 with Rev. Mark Nebel.

Memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, Red Bud.

Pechacek Funeral Homes, Red Bud, handled arrangements.