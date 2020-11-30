Loretta B. Gold | Obituary

Loretta B. (nee Fischer) Gold, 78, of Columbia, born Aug. 4, 1942, in St. Louis, died Nov. 25, 2020, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis.

Mrs. Gold was a member of the First Baptist Church in Columbia.

She is survived by her loving husband, Carl Gold, whom she married on Dec. 31, 1960; two sons, Mike Gold and Jeff Fei; a daughter, Pam Gold; five grandchildren, John Stoffel, Chelsea (Daniel) Erickson, Tori Turnipseed, Brett Nealon, and Crissy Nealon; two sisters, Mary Fischer and Linda Woodruff; five nieces, Dawn Turnipseed, Deana (Bob) Nealon, Jocelyn (Tim) Schmidt, Jolene (Kent) Watson, and Joyell (Craig) Green; and one nephew, Sean Edwards.

Loretta was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Eloise, nee Davis, Fischer; a daughter, Jenny Koch; a sister, Joyce Lindley; her father and mother-in-law, Carl and Marie Gold; and a sister-in-law, Sherry Alexander.

Services for Mrs. Gold are scheduled for Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Valhalla Gardens of Memory.

Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society and can be made at acsgiving.org. Condolences may be expressed online at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com