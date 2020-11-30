Daniel W. Lloyd | Obituary

Daniel W. Lloyd, 56, of Henderson, Nev., formerly of Valmeyer, died unexpectedly on Nov. 14, 2020, in Henderson, Nev. He was born April 21, 1964, in Centreville.

Daniel attended Valmeyer Grade and High School. After graduation, Dan joined the US Air Force in 1982, went to basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio. He attended and graduated from technical school, aircraft maintenance school, crash recovery of downed aircraft course and chemical warfare training at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas. He was assigned to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in North Carolina with the 4th Aircraft Generation Squadron. He was then honorably discharged in 1986. He was presently working for American Airlines in Las Vegas, where he started his career in 1987. He had been a valued member of LAS Cargo Team since Dec. 27, 2010. Dan loved to travel. Mazatlan, Mexico, was his second home. In Dan’s spare time he liked to work on old trucks and cars, mainly on an old Corvette that he got when his dad passed away.

He is survived by his sister Kristine Lloyd; nieces Courtney and Taylor Kaufmann; aunts; uncles; cousins; and special friends Teri Goldsmith, Sheri James and Stefan James and Steve Willis; as well as his American Airlines family.

He is preceded in death by his parents Marvin A. and Shirley (nee Nanmann) Lloyd and grandparents Walter and Cora Naumann and Barney and Emza Lloyd.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Dec. 3 and 10 a.m. until time of service Dec. 4 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A Funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home, Pastor Steve Boorsma officiating.

Private interment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Donor’s Choice.