Anna Jo McGinnis | Obituary

Anna Josephine McGinnis (nee Flinn), 95, passed peacefully in her sleep Nov. 24, 2020, at Lebanon Care Center in Lebanon. She was formerly of Cahokia and was born Jan. 14, 1925, in Batesville, Ark., daughter of the late Monroe and Rue (Hanks) Flinn.

Anna Jo was retired from Ralston Purina Company and Cahokia Public Library. She was a member of Bethel United Church of Christ in Cahokia for many years, and in most recent years Christ United Methodist Church in Belleville.

With a love for traveling, Anna Jo began her expeditions at the young age of sixteen with a trip to Tijuana, Mexico. In her life, she traveled throughout the United States and abroad to Austria, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

Anna Jo was an avid volunteer. She served with the Parent Teacher Association as her six children went through school. When her son was diagnosed with cancer, Anna became a member of the American Cancer Society. After his death, she continued to fundraise for cancer research. In her later years Anna Jo volunteered with the Area Agency on Aging (Illinois).

She is survived by her children Marsha (Don) Champion of Sarasota, Fla., Dan McGinnis of Mascoutah, Colleen (Tim) Murphy of Centennial, Colo. and Rob McGinnis of East Carondolet; daughter-in-law Mary McGinnis of Millstadt; 16 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. Anna was a dear aunt, cousin, sister-in-law, and friend to many.

She was also preceded in death by her husband Robert (Bob) McGinnis; sons Tim and Kevin; brothers Monroe, Dale, and Robert Flinn; and sisters, Yvonne Bognar, Ellen Woodland and Evie Brogan.

Visitation will be on Dec. 4 from 10-11:30 a.m. at Braun Family Funeral Home, 265 Quarry Rd. Columbia. Due to COVID restrictions, masks are required, and social distancing is encouraged.

A Christian funeral service will be held at noon at Braun Family Funeral Home, officiated via Zoom by grandson Pastor Don Champion and eulogy by great-grandson Joshua McGinnis.

If you are unable to attend in person, please join the family via Zoom. Kindly join the virtual service 15 minutes early (11:45 a.m.) to view a video tribute to Anna.

Burial will be follow at 1:15 p.m. in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Community Interfaith Food Bank to assist families struggling during the upcoming holiday season.