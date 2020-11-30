Diane M. Dietz | Obituary

Diane M. Dietz (nee Erb), 74, of St. Louis, died Nov. 25, 2020, in Granite City. She was born Dec. 13, 1945, in St. Louis, daughter of the late Alvin and Hilda (nee Behrman) Erb.

She was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church – Waterloo.

She is survived by her son Allen Dietz; brothers Ken (Kathy) Erb and Stan (Pat) Erb; nieces; nephews; great-nieces; great-nephews; and cousins.

Diane is also preceded in death by her husband Joseph A. Dietz; sister Marilyn Asinger; and brother Robert Erb.

Visitation will be held at 9 a.m. until time of Mass Dec. 2 at Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Dec. 2 at the church with Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Attn: Sherry Christ, S.A.V.E. in memory of Diane Dietz, 3001 Save Rd., Belleville; or TDL Group, Eastview House – Allen Dietz, P.O. Box 705, Mt. Vernon.