Dr. Jacqueline Anson | Obituary

Dr. Jacqueline Anson, 57, of Fayette, Mo., died suddenly at her home on Nov. 22, 2020.

Jacqueline Marie Anson was born Jan. 12, 1963 in Honolulu, Hawaii, a daughter to Joseph and Janice (DeWerff) Fellin. She attended middle school in Fayette and graduated from high school in Waterloo. On Nov. 3, 1989, Jackie married Ned Anson in St. Louis County. They have enjoyed just over 31 years of marriage together.

Jackie was free-spirited, and fun-loving. She enjoyed sharing her diverse taste in music, food, and ideas. Jackie was also a hard worker who loved learning and exploring ideas. Her drive led her to further her education by receiving a master’s degree in Social Psychology from the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs. She continued her education, earning a Ph.D in Social Psychology from the University of Rochester, in 2012.

Dr. Jackie Anson found her calling as an educator and accepted a position as Associate Professor of Psychology at Central Methodist University. She was a very committed and passionate teacher who had a positive impact on countless students. She worked with each student tirelessly to reach their potential. Jackie, or as her students referred to her, “Anson,” was known for her honesty and openness in the classroom. Anson loved conducting research, which is why she was forming a new psychology research lab for her students. Those who knew Jackie will remember her as a force of nature and she will be deeply missed by family, co-workers, friends, and former students.

Survivors include her husband Ned Anson; daughter Alison (Benjamin) Gregory of Boulder, Colo.; parents, Joseph and Janice (DeWerff) Fellin of Waterloo; sister Jody Garstang of Waterloo; and nephew, Logan Garstang of Waterloo.

A memorial service honoring the life of Dr. Jackie Anson will be held at a later date, at the convenience of the family.

The family requests memorial contributions be sent to the following address to finish building the research lab that she started:

Dr. Jacqueline M. Anson Psychology Research Lab at CMU, in care of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service, 174 Hwy. 5 & 240 N., Fayette, MO 65248.