Verna H. Mehrtens | Obituary

Verna H. Mehrtens (nee Rodenberg), 88, of O’Fallon, formerly of Waterloo and Columbia, died Nov. 21, 2020, in St. Louis.. She was born Sept. 11, 1932, in Burksville, daughter of the late Henry W. and Meta A. (nee Schrader) Rodenberg.

A 1950 Waterloo High School graduate, she was employed for 47 years in the investment securities industry, the last 20 years working for a senior sales representative as a sales assistant in both foreign and domestic institutional trading, serving in that capacity until retiring in 1997.

After moving to O’Fallon, she served 10 years on the Historical Preservation Commission.

The love of music was an integral part of Verna’s life, having taught piano to many through the years. She served 28 years as organist at St. Paul UCC in Columbia, retiring from that position in Oct. 1993, and served as accompanist for many soloists, groups, and events.

She is survived by her children Connie (Lowell) Allen, Jim (Nancy Gerik) Mehrtens and Jane (Todd) Stone; grandchildren Payton and Gabrielle Stone; nieces and nephews David (Jama) Rodenberg, Julie (Mark) Erickson, Jeff (Clare) Rodenberg and great-nieces and great-nephews Nicholas and Brianna Rodenberg, Jake and Jenna Erickson and Josh, Cole, and Grant Rodenberg; step-grandchildren Chris (Michele) Allen, Deanna (Jeff) Rueter, Leanna (Mike) Kastner and their children Danielle (Zachary) Avery, Taylor Kastner, Jennifer (Blake) Stidham and Allison, Zachary, Garrett and Melanie Rueter; cousins Don (Karen) Schrader, Karen (John) Harris, Erlene Seelman and Joyce Martin.

Verna is also preceded in death by her brother Norman Rodenberg and sister-in-law Helen Rodenberg.

Private graveside services will be held with a celebration of life at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Dorothy Weinel Eppinger Foundation; or Stray Rescue of St. Louis.