Allen G. Wedel | Obituary

Allen Gene Wedel, 67, of Fults, died Nov. 13, 2020. Allen was born on May 5, 1953, in Red Bud to the late Henry G. and Evelyn J. (nee Stuard) Wedel Jr.

Allen graduated from Gibault High School and ITT Technical Institute. He spent most of his career at Alton & Southern Railroad where he retired as a Yardmaster.

Allen was always a kid at heart and lived life to the fullest. He loved the outdoors – cross country trail riding, camping, hunting, fishing, barbecuing and working on the farm. He also enjoyed racing and was crew chief for a local sprint car driver. Most will fondly remember him by his antics and everything he did for a laugh.

Allen is survived by wife Marguerite (Peggy) Wedel, married in 1995; daughter Pamela Wedel from former spouse Bonnie Wedel; stepchildren William Poit Caldwell and Adda Caldwell; step-grandchildren Trinity and Bella Caldwell; sister Marjorie (David) Eisenhauer; niece Julie (Kevin) Park; and nephew Scot (Diane) Eisenhauer.

Mass and celebration of life arrangements are pending.