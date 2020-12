Debra K. Hankammer | Obituary

Debra K. Hankammer (nee Colvis), 64, of Waterloo, died Nov. 28, 2020, in Belleville. She was born May 7, 1956, in Red Bud.

Debra was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church – Waterloo.

She is survived by her husband James Hankammer; children Matthew James Hankammer, and Nathan (Jessie) Hankammer; grandchildren Ian James Hankammer, Josie, Walter and Wade Hankammer; sister and brothers Carol Milligan, Joe (Joyce) Colvis and Jesse (Jeannie) Colvis; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents Jesse and Margaret (nee Demster) Colvis and sister Sandra L. (Louis) Metzger.

A Funeral Mass will celebrated at 11 a.m. Dec. 3 at Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo.

Interment will be in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Ss. Peter & Paul Church – Waterloo.