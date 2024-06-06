Longhaul | Pet of the Week

With a very rough start to life, I am blossoming! I LOVE to toss stuffed animals in the air! Enjoy belly rubs too! Longhaul is housebroken, crate trained (likes to lay in his crate). My foster mom says I am a very good boy!

Longhaul is 2 1/2 years old and is good with children and other dogs.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application or visit him at the shelter.