Lillian I. Phillips | Obituary

Lillian Irene Phillips (nee Reinhold), 91, of Columbia, formerly of Dupo, died Sept. 22, 2022, at Oak Hill Care Center, Waterloo. She was born Sept. 5, 1931, in Red Bud.

Lillian was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dupo, a hospice volunteer for 20 years, a member of DuKare and enjoyed the Red Hat Society, Birthday Club and Bunko Club.

Surviving are her sons Michael Phillips of St. Louis, Kenneth (Linda) Phillips of Dupo, and Bryan (Aileen) Phillips of Columbia; grandchildren Jacob (Jessica) Phillips, Josh (fiance Michelle McAbee) Phillips, Andrew (Brittany) Phillips and Alison (fiance Chris Wiley) Phillips; great-grandchildren Ethan, Hanna, Ahnalee, Alydia, Arizona, Camden, Wyatt and Magdalena; sisters Patricia Cronic and Mary Sue Ahlert, along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Earl W. “Boots” Phillips and her parents Lawrence and Eleanor (nee Faus) Reinhold.

Visitation will be 4-7 September 27, 2022 from 4-7 p.m. at Leesman Funeral Home in Dupo and 10:30-11:30 a.m. Sept. 28 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Columbia.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 28 at the church with Fr. Steve Thoma, officiating.

Interment will follow in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.