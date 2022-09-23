Janet L. Hoffmann | Obituary

Janet Louise Hoffmann, 76, of Columbia, died Sept. 22, 2022. She was born Jan. 27, 1946, in St. Louis, daughter of the late Walter J. and Clara M. (nee Shook) Brockmeier. She was married to James O. Hoffmann, who survives her. They were married Oct. 25, 1969, in St. Louis.

Devoted wife to Jim, her best friend and love of her life for 53 years. Loving mother to Beth and Cathie, adoring Nana to Brock and Tom, and a second mom to many other kids through her lifetime. She gave unselfishly of herself to others. Ever patient, she was always available to shuttle her children to their activities, tend to her grandsons after school, and accompany any and all for a day or evening out with friends. She was best known as the cake lady, making many birthday and wedding cakes and sugar cookies from her home bakery. She guided many girls through Girl Scouts and was seen frequently on the sidelines at Khoury League softball games. She always had a smile to share, hugs to give, and was a friend to all. She enjoyed sharing her love of crafting with others as well, always willing to give her crafts to family and friends as well as teach others how to create. She has touched many lives and will be missed greatly.

Also, surviving are her daughters, Beth L. Hoffmann of Columbia and Cathlene (Monte) Krueger of Columbia; grandchildren Brock and Thomas Krueger of Columbia; brothers Kenneth (Louise) Brockmeier of St. Louis, and Vincent (Sharon) Brockmeier of St. Louis; nephew Brian Contestabile of St. Louis; Goddaughter Jennifer Naddeo; bonus family Jennifer and Shawn Malone; along with other relatives and friends.

A memorial visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Oct. 22 at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia.

A celebration of life Service for Janet will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. at the church with Pastor Sheldon Culver officiating.

Interment will follow in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, at a later date.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia.

Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.