Donald B. “Shorty” Cotton, 84, died Sept. 18, 2022.

Don went to high school in Valmeyer, IL. After graduation he worked at the Missouri Pacific Railroad and later was employed with GTE for 28 years retiring as Vice President. With GTE he moved to Chicago, New York, Florida, Seattle and landed in Texas where he retired and spent the rest of his life.

He liked golfing, fishing and socializing How blessed are we having someone that makes good-bye so hard.

Surviving are his spouse, Maureen (McCarthy) Cotton; children Bruce (Erica) Cotton in Georgia, Kim (Greg) Metzger in Montana and Cindy Leander in Texas; grandchildren Shea, Stephanie, Jennifer and Breanna Cotton, Ryan (Christina) and Erin Metzger and Heather (Tucker) Hall; great-grandchildren Henry and Harper Metzger and Madalyn and Gunner Hall; and siblings: Pat Frank, Barbara (Jim) Mattern and Dwight (Ginny) Cotton.

He was Preceded in death by his parents Herman and Esther Cotton, brother James Cotton and brother-in-law Ralph Frank.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Texas.