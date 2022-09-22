Imogene L. Schmeltz | Obituary

Imogene Lucille Schmeltz (nee Dodson), 88, of Waterloo, died Sept. 22, 2022, in Waterloo. She was born Aug. 9, 1934, in Lookeba, Okla.

Imogene was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ – Waterloo, Women’s Guild, Eastern Star and Monroe County Home Extension.

She is survived by her children Steven (Katherine) Schmeltz, Kathleen Oberto, Elaine (Michael) Williams and Glenn (Denise) Schmeltz; grandchildren Amanda (John) Bell, Justin Schmeltz, Ashley (Thomas) Cherry, Brooke Oberto, Tiffany Williams (fiancé Bobby), Kyle (Makenzie) Williams, Dean (Allison) Schmeltz and Dinah Schmeltz; great-grandchildren Henry, Keagan, Khloe, and Colton; sisters Melba Anderson & Sandy Willette; brother Jim Dodson; sisters-in-law Darlene Dodson and Joyce Schmeltz; nieces; and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Carl H. Schmeltz; son David Schmeltz; parents Thomas and Gertie (nee Martin) Dodson; brothers Lloyd (Maxine) Dodson, Junior Dodson, Johnnie (Joy) Dodson, and Gene Dodson; and brother-in-law Paul Schmeltz.

Visitation is 2-7 p.m. Sept. 25 and 9 a.m. until time of service Sept. 26 Monday at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 26 at the funeral home with Rev. Jeff McCarn officiating.

Interment at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Alzheimer’s Association; or St. Paul UCC – Waterloo.