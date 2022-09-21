Daniel L. Black | Obituary

Daniel Louis Black, 69, of Waterloo, died peacefully Sept. 21, 2022, in Waterloo, surrounded by his loving wife and five daughters. He was born Dec. 6, 1952, in El Paso, Texas.

Daniel loved hunting, fishing, NASCAR, riding his Harley, and his dogs. He also loved spending time with all his ‘peeps’ – especially all of his grandbabies and the infamous “Black Family ‘BOND’fires.”

He is survived by his wife Vickie Black (nee Lynch); daughters Cheryl Lynne (Mandy) Black, Kerri Ann Barth (Bradly Owens), Sherry Danielle (Michael) Ehrler, Carissa Dawn (Ryan) Heimberger and Melissa Kay Black; grandchildren Ellie Anne Louise Willard, Mitchell Lee Barth, Emerson Danielle Ehrler, Eva Marie Owens, Maci Danielle Kaiser, Grant Michael Ehrler, Ella Dawn Black, Evan Daniel Barth, Daniel Heinz Dolezal, Beau Daniel Goesslin, and Mackenna Ryan Heimberger; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to BJC Hospice and especially Bryanna for taking such great care of “The Boss.”

He is preceded in death by his parents Wendell Lee and Lois Evelyn (nee Ashby) Black and brother Ricky Lee Black.

A celebration of life at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to BJC Hospice.

Arrangements are with Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.