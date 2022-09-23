Marlene J. Dinkelman | Obituary

Marlene Joyce Dinkelman (nee Andrews) of Nashville, departed this life on Sept. 19, 2022, at Saint Louis University Hospital from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She was 76 years old.

Marlene was born in East St. Louis, on June 9, 1946, to Morris and Annalou (nee Muenning) Andrews. She was united in marriage to Lloyd Dinkelman on Oct. 23, 1965, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Nashville. He survives her passing after 56 devoted years of marriage.

Marlene loved her family ferociously and signed all her correspondence with “I’ll love you forever.” Those left to mourn her passing will love her forever, too.

She was the adored mother of her children Stephen and wife Tricia of Waterloo, Shawn and wife Holly of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Lisa and husband David Jamiolkowski of Chicago; and the beloved “Momo” to her grandchildren Jacob and Joseph Dinkelman Loretta Marlene and Heath Jamiolkowski. She is also survived by her brother Martin Andrews and wife Helen; nieces, nephews and other relations.

Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather Stephen Ceglenske and brother Roy “Jack” Snyder.

In keeping with Marlene’s wishes to rest near her “Honey”, a private funeral is being arranged by Drake & Son Funeral Home in Chicago

Burial will be Sept. 28 at Rosehill Cemetery.

Should family or friends desire, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s.

For information, contact Drake & Son Funeral Home at 773-561-6874 or DrakeandSonFuneralHome.com.