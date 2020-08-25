Lester H. Frierdich | Obituary

Lester H. Frierdich was born on the Columbia family farm on Sept. 7, 1925, which he farmed his entire life. He died at the Bria Nursing Home in Belleville on Aug. 24 after a brief illness. For more than 50 years he sold eggs, butter and vegetables to residents in south St. Louis city. He enjoyed the country life, liking nothing more than fishing and hunting.

Lester was very social and everyone knew his name at his favorite restaurants, bingo etc. He loved the Cardinals and even more to tell stories, with a twinkle in his eye he would tell his nieces and nephews when they were young how he had played for the Cardinals and really loved it when they believed him.

He was a lifelong member of the Immaculate Conception Parish. He was also a member of the Waterloo Council of the Knights of Columbus and the Farm Bureau.

Lester is survived by his nephews: Earl Schroeder, Paul Schroeder, Mark (Lisa) Schroeder; nieces Mary Schroeder, Gail (Roger) Smith, Jane (Scott) Hippisley and Sara (Todd) Burgener; other relatives and friends.

He was predeceased by his parents Henry J. and Bertha W. Einwich Frierdich; his sister and her husband, Laurine and Joseph Schroeder; and nephew Gary Schroeder.

The family would like to acknowledge and thank Sue Kreher, Clarence (Boyce) Linhorst, Fr. Carl Sherrer and the Immaculate Conception parish for their many acts of kindness to Lester over the past few years.

Visitation will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Aug. 29 from 10-11 a.m., immediately prior to the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m., with Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

Burial will be at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Please wear a protective mask and practice social distancing.

Memorials should be for Masses or to Immaculate Conception Church, 411 Palmer Road, Columbia.