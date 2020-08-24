Gregory C. Modglin | Obituary

Gregory C. Modglin, 56, of Waterloo, died Aug. 23, 2020, in St. Louis,. He was born Jan. 26, 1964, in Red Bud, son of the late Harold A. and Alice M. (nee Shea) Modglin.

Gregory was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church – Waterloo, Waterloo Knights of Columbus, Waterloo FFA Alumni; worked at Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners; muscle car enthusiast; and an avid fan of his girls softball teams.

He is survived by his wife Dawn Modglin (nee Fischer); children Janelle (Tom) Cunningham, Marissa Modglin, Emelia Modglin and Lily Modglin; granddaughters Emaline, Rosalie and Genevieve Cunningham; sisters and brothers Kathy (Robert) Melliere, Dave (Janet) Modglin, Jim (Pat) Modglin and Jenny (Robert) Radosevich; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Cindy (Steve) Breedlove, Wendy (Hamed) Al Habsi, Joshua Fischer, Aron (John) Fischer-Cummings; nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Sons of the American Legion – Prairie du Rocher Post #622; Ss. Peter & Paul Church – Waterloo; or Lily Modglin Education Fund.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Aug. 27 at Quernheim Funeral Home.

A private Funeral Mass will be held.