Floyd W. Cope | Obituary

Floyd W. “Wayne” Cope, 71, of Waterloo, died Aug. 23, 2020, in Waterloo. He was born Sept. 17, 1948, in St. Louis, son of the late Floyd Wilma (nee Rice) Cope.

Wayne was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church – Waterloo, Eagles of Arnold, Mo., retired from Carpenters Local #2214 – Festus and enjoyed bass fishing, horse racing and gambling.

He is survived by his wife Annabelle Bollinger (nee Walker); son Aaron (Stefanie) Cope; grandson Ian Matzenbacher; brother David (Rattana) Cope; sister Carolyn Cope; sister-in-law Donna Burdette; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his wife Shirley Ann Cope and brothers Bob and Kenny Cope.

At Wayne’s request there will be no services.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: American Cancer Society or American Heart Association.

Arrangements provided by Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.