Becky Lutker | Obituary

Rebecca “Becky” Lutker (nee Just), 71, of Red Bud, died Aug. 19, 2020, in St. Louis. She was born Aug. 4, 1949, in Belleville, .

She is survived by her husband Dennis Lutker; children Scott Miller, Christy (Matthew) Liefer and Cari (Lenny) Stefani; grandchildren Emilie and Brandon Miller, Blake, Ethan and Emma Green, Owen Deppe, Jack Liefer and Caleb Stefani; sisters Kristie (Dave) Whelan and Michelle Clifford; and brother Mark Just; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Becky is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Lois (nee Stone) Just and brother Mikey Just.

At Becky’s request all services will be private.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (ipffoundation.org),