Judy Lancaster | Obituary

Judy Lancaster (nee Riebeling), 62, of Waterloo, died Aug. 22, 2020, in St. Louis. She was born Jan. 30, 1958, in Red Bud.

She is survived by her mother Ina Mae Riebeling; sister and brothers Sandy (Chuck) Seacord, Larry (Donna) Riebeling, Brian (Debbie) Riebeling and Kent (Lisa) Riebeling; former brother-in-law Dwight (Missy) Ruhmann; nieces; nephews; cousins; aunts; and uncles.

Judy is preceded in death by her father Roy Riebeling and sister Shirley Ruhmann.

Private services will be held.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: American Cancer Society.