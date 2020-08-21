David C. Kapper | Obituary

David Charles Kapper, Sr., 75, died at 10:45 a.m. Aug. 15, 2020, surrounded by family at his home in Pearl.

Born Feb. 25, 1945, in St. Louis, to Leslie and Virginia (Reeves) Kapper, David was an avid fisherman and an elite pool player. He was a boxing enthusiast and both a student and fan of mixed martial arts. He was a huge movie buff, and he had a passion for many different types of music. David retired from JB Marine Service in 2011.

He leaves behind so many cherished memories to his beloved wife, Barbara, whom he married on June 5, 1980. The most notable of these is his contagious laugh, which we will never forget.

Also surviving are his children David Kapper, Jr. of High Ridge, Mo.; Cheryl (Deana Walls) Polson of Arnold, Mo.; Jonathan (Lisa) Kapper, Sr. of North Port, Fla.; Les (Gina) Kapper of Festus, Mo.; Ann (Jesse) Beasley of Pearl, IL; Debi Wilcox of Nashville, TN; Michelle (Chris) Martin of Waterloo, IL; and son-in-law Brian Wittneben of Desoto, Mo. He also leaves behind his sisters Gail Laschke (Ed Ashby) of Arnold, Mo. and Vickie (Mark) Haring of Arnold, Mo.; brother-in-law David Vance, of Lemay, Mo.; sister-in-law Carrie Kapper, of Herculaneum, Mo.; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Virginia (Bill) Stepan, Phyllis (Edward) Bartner, and Delores (David) Vance; brothers Leslie Kapper, Jr. (in infancy), Patrick (Carrie) Kapper and Richard Kapper; daughter Angela (Brian) Wittneben; and grandchildren David Ackerman and Jonathan Kapper, Jr.

A celebration of David’s life will be held at the Elk’s Lodge in Crystal City, Mo. on Sept. 11 at 6 p.m.