Roberto “Butch” Castillo

Roberto Igsolo (Butch) Castillo died Aug. 12, 2020, in Colorado Springs, Colo. at the age of 62. He was born April 10, 1958, in Sampaloc, Philippines to Ernesto G. Castillo and Asuncion Igsolo Castillo.

Butch graduated from Valmeyer High School in June 1977 and entered the United States Air Force on July 7, 1977. After 24 years of serving our country, he retired as a Master Sergeant on June 30, 2001. He was a federal civil service employee at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado at the time of his death.

Butch loved to play golf, shoot guns, ride his Harley and spend time with family and friends, especially his granddaughters. He had the most infectious giggle and was dearly loved by all who knew him.

Because he touched so many lives, he will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his daughter Angela Dawn Castillo-Neale and her husband Jason Neale, granddaughters Kalei Ferrin and Payton Neale, grandson Jordan Neale, and his siblings: Ernesto G. (Terri) Castillo Jr., Estrella (Larry) Chambers, Remedios (Tony) Tirres, Aurora (Gary) Watkins, Benjamin Castillo, Alicia (Rodney) Johannsen Sr., Susan Castillo, Irene (Charlie) Paine, Stephen Castillo, and William (Judy) Castillo. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, among them his Goddaughter Isabelle McCarthy and Godsons Dylan Chambers and Andrew Castillo.

Butch was predeceased by his mother in September 1982, his father in July 1997, his son Jeffrey David Castillo-Murdock in July 2018, and his older brother Fernando Castillo in April 2019.

A celebration of life with full military honors is being planned for Butch at Borsch Park in Valmeyer. The date will be announced once finalized.