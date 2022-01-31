Leroy C. Goss | Obituary

Leroy C. Goss, 83, of Valmeyer, born April 18, 1938, in St. Louis, died Jan. 19, 2022, at Belleville Memorial Hospital with his loving wife of 47 years, Dorothy L. Goss, by his side holding his hand.

Leroy retired from St. Louis Shipyard as a welder after 30 years of service. he was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Columbia. Larry enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals, fishing and piddling around in his garage workshop. He loved watching his faithful dog Sandie.

Surviving are his loving wife of 47 happy years Dorothy L. Goss (nee Kohlenberger); children Michael (Debbie) Goss and Kathleen Hoyle of Belleville; stepchildren Barabara (Doug) Adkins of St. Peters, Mo., Robert (Essie) Singer Jr. of Fairview Heights and step-daughter and caregiver Linda Lord-Garrison of Valmeyer; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters Marion Goeddel and Alvera Rodenberg; nieces; nephews; cousins; many friends; “adopted son” and friend James (Deb) Crowe; and special friend Danny (Carol) Nash.

Leroy was preceded in death by his parents Amanda (Illert) Goss; sisters Jeanette Fabish and Darlene Devenport; and brothers-in-law Murf Rodenberg, Roland Goeddel, Victor Fabish and Harold Devenport.

A celebration of life and graveside service is planned for 2 p.m. April 16 at St. Paul United Church of Christ – Columbia with Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

A luncheon will follow at the church.

Private cremation was performed at Greystone Crematory in Watelroo.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to cover final expenses. Search Leroy Goss Memorial Fund at gofundme.com.