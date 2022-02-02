Donna R. Bergmann | Obituary

Donna R. Bergmann (nee Mink), 73, of Waterloo, died Jan. 31, 2022, in St. Louis. She was born Sept. 6, 1948, in Taylorville.

Donna was a member of Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints; active in church activities; union representative for District 189; Valmeyer American Legion Auxiliary (past president); Girl Scout Leader; and Boy Scout Leader.

She is survived by her husband Louis A. Bergmann; children Jennifer (Mark) Stutsman, Kristine (Mike) Massey, Anthony (Kimberley) Bergmann and Donna (Tim) Britt; grandchildren Madelyn (Tom) King, Jordan (Laura Weber) Stutsman, Marc Stutsman, Kaleb (Rachel) Kessler, Jana Stutsman, Kendra (Eliot) Moen, Dalton Barneko, Gavin Britt and Wyatt Bergmann; great-grandchildren Nicole King, Mackenzie King, Sarah King and Theodore Stutsman; sister Judy; brother Bob Mink; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Donna is preceded in death by her parents George and Donna (nee Morton) Mink.

Visitation is 8:30 a.m. until time of service Feb. 9 at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at 9:30 a.m. with Gregory Adams officiating.

Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the American Kidney Foundation.

Arrangements are with Quernheim Funeral Home.