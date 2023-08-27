Lawrence R. Luchtefeld | Obituary

Lawrence R. Luchtefeld, 87, of Waterloo, died Aug. 25, 2023, in Waterloo. He was born Aug. 6, 1936.

He was a union machinist by trade and worked at Century Brass in Belleville, Stag Brewery in Belleville, St. Louis Post Dispatch and Anheuser-Busch Brewery, where he then retired. He was a member of Monroe County Democrat Club.

He is survived by his children Scot (Stacy) Luchtefeld and Rebecca (Albert) Hassard; grandchildren Brittany (Ryan) Cannon, Anthony Luchtefeld, Michael Hassard and Amanda Hassard; great-grandchildren Henry Cannon; brothers David (Dorothy) Luchtefeld and James (Dotti) Luchtefeld; sister-in-law Kathy Fahey; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Larry is preceded in death by his wife Marilyn M. Luchtefeld (nee Rickert) and parents Lawrence Ralph and Frances (nee Wilsonholme) Luchtefeld.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the American Heart Association.

Arrangements with Quernheim Funeral Home.