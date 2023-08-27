Lawrence R. Luchtefeld | Obituary

Republic-Times- August 27, 2023

Lawrence R. Luchtefeld, 87, of Waterloo, died Aug. 25, 2023, in Waterloo. He was born Aug. 6, 1936.

He was a union machinist by trade and worked at Century Brass in Belleville,  Stag Brewery in Belleville, St. Louis Post Dispatch and Anheuser-Busch Brewery, where he then retired. He was a member of Monroe County Democrat Club.

He is survived by his children Scot (Stacy) Luchtefeld and Rebecca (Albert) Hassard; grandchildren Brittany (Ryan) Cannon, Anthony Luchtefeld, Michael Hassard and Amanda Hassard; great-grandchildren Henry Cannon; brothers David (Dorothy) Luchtefeld and James (Dotti) Luchtefeld; sister-in-law Kathy Fahey; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Larry is preceded in death by his wife Marilyn M. Luchtefeld (nee Rickert) and parents Lawrence Ralph and Frances (nee Wilsonholme) Luchtefeld.

Private family services will be held at a later date. 

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the American Heart Association. 

Arrangements with Quernheim Funeral Home.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Casey S. Bergman | Obituary

August 25, 2023

Alvin ‘Al’ N. Helfrich | Obituary

August 24, 2023

Kim Kann | Obituary

August 21, 2023
HTC web
MonroeCountyElectric300X15012_19