Sharon Burgdorf | Obituary

Sharron Burgdorf, 70, of Columbia, died Aug. 27, 2023, at Mercy South Hospital, St. Louis.

She was born to the late Arthur and Mildred (nee Mueller) Berneking on Dec. 30, 1952 in Belleville.

Sharron married Ken Burgdorf on Oct. 24, 1987 at Christ United Church of Christ in Dupo.

Sharon was active in both Christ UCC in Dupo and St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Columbia. She sang in the choirs at Christ UCC and taught Sunday School there. In addition she served on various committees in both churches.

Her favorite school time was at Dupo High School where she was active in chorus, plays and various class activities. She enjoyed traveling with her sister and later with her husband Ken. She loved reading and was always surrounded by her pets, owning both dogs and cats throughout her life.

She is survived by her husband Ken and her son Jarrod, in addition to Ken’s brother Ron Burgdorf and sister-in-law Donna Burgdorf along with various cousins and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her sister Shirley and brother-in-law Henry Kunkel.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Aug. 31 at Leesman Funeral Home – Dupo and 9-11 a.m. Sept. 1 at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia.

A funeral service will follow at the church with Rev. Jonathan Bangera officiating.

Interment will be in the St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Red Bud.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia; Helping Strays of Monroe County; or to the American Cancer Society, Maryville.