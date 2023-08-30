Judith J. Hillyard | Obituary

Judith Jane “Judy” Hillyard, 80, of Red Bud, died peacefully on Aug. 29, 2023. She was a devoted wife, a nurturing mother and grandmother, a trusted and vigilant nurse and a great joy to all who met and got to know her. A lively conversationalist with a quick and thoughtful wit, she was more than anything a stalwart caregiver who gave more of herself than she ever required of anyone else.

Judy was born on Dec. 17, 1942, in Prairie du Rocher. After graduating from Red Bud High School in 1961, she attended the Lutheran School of Nursing in St. Louis and graduated as an registered nurse in 1964.

She began her nursing career at the “old” St. Clement’s Hospital that same year, and then moved to the “new” St. Clement’s when it opened in 1971. She worked in the system for a total of thirty-seven years. She touched the lives of countless people, elevating the health and well-being of her patients above all else and was a valuable and knowledgeable colleague for many nurses and doctors over the years.

Judy married her partner and near constant companion Joel on June 12, 1965. Over the next nearly six decades they laughed and loved and went on adventures that took them far from home but always made them glad to return to the life and family they held so dear.

She glorified her God as a member of a number of churches over the years, and lifted her voice to heaven as a remarkable singer.

Judy loved old movies. She was a fantastic cook, whether it was with fresh fruits and veggies from the garden or those wonderful homemade pretzels she used to fix with her children when they were tiny. She loved to travel, having seen the large and small marvels of her beloved United States and also Canada, Europe, Russia, and many other fascinating destinations.

The doctors say her heart failed, but it never did for us. And though her heart may be gone…she lives on in ours.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Joel, who cherished her during every moment of their time together. Her son, Jeff (Pam) and daughter, Jeanna Groat (Kurt) miss her very much and will never forget her gentle love. The latest joys of Judy’s life, twin grandsons, Connor and Jackson Hillyard and granddaughter, Katie Groat, will remember her as a fantastic grandma and a great spoiler. Her much-loved sisters; Lou Ann Doiron (Robert) and Brenda Casten (Marion) were sources of joy and comfort over her years, as were their extended families. She will also live on in the hearts and memories of nieces and nephews and other wonderful family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her dear parents, Vic and Tillie Schoenberger.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sept. 8 and 10-11 a.m. Sept. 9 at Leesman Funeral Home in Red Bud

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 9 at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at Jefferson Barracks at a later date.

In Judy’s name, memorials may be made to: St. Peter United Church of Christ; or to the St. Clement’s Community Foundation.