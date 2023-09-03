Nancy K. Roy | Obituary

Republic-Times- September 3, 2023

Nancy Katherine Roy (nee Heidell), 84, of Waterloo, died Sept. 1, 2023, in Waterloo. She was born March 19, 1939, in St. Louis.

Nancy was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ – Waterloo, Bingo Bandits – Belleville, avid cook, flower gardener and Hummingbird Festival host. She enjoyed coloring books, crossword puzzles and loved traveling with her family.

She is survived by her husband Shelt E. Roy; children Jeffrey E. (Julie) Roy and Michael A. (Cynthia) Roy; grandchildren Rebekah J. (Jon J.) Roy-Morrow, Alexander M. (Maci E.) Roy and Jack M. Roy (Lauren G. Wheeler); great-grandchild Lydia Katherine Roy; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents Elmer H. and Anna M. (nee Koenig) Heidell and sister Irma J. Heidell.

A private graveside service will be held.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Hospice of Southern Illinois; or American Lung Cancer Association.

