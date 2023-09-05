Irene E. Skaer | Obituary

Irene E. Skaer, (nee Dohrman), 84, of Millstadt, died peacefully on Sept. 3, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family as she was welcomed into the Holy Presence of her loving Savior, Jesus Christ.

Irene married the love of her life, Marvin C. Skaer, on Feb. 15, 1958, and raised five children who blessed her with 18 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, all being the greatest joy of her life. Family was everything to her and she never refused an opportunity to babysit a grandchild or four (or more). Irene, along with her husband, Marvin, were their grandchildren’s No. 1 fans, whether it be a sporting event or other accomplishments met as they grew up. She made holidays extra special creating long-lasting memories filled with love that will never be forgotten. She had the gift of making everyone feel they were her top priority, and she was the true definition of what selfless love looks like. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Irene attended Belleville Township High School and graduated from Ruby Seidel Beauty Culture School. She went on to work at Carroll House and Belleville Hotel Beauty Salons before opening her own salon in her home where she was able to raise her children. She and her husband, Marvin, then decided to start their own business, Marv’s Pastry Shop, where they worked side by side serving the community until 1992. She continued her bakery experience working for Schnucks Bakery until she retired. She also served as an EMT for the Millstadt Ambulance Service and was a member of Zion Evangelical Church where she organized funeral luncheons, in addition to being a member of the Zion Kitchen Band to entertain others in the community.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the BJC Hospice Staff, Columbia paramedics, EMS and Med-Star crews, the nursing staff at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, and Leesman Funeral Home, who each utilized their special gifts to provide genuine loving care to Irene and her family in their time of need.

Irene is survived by her husband of 65 years Marvin C. Skaer; children, Steve (Carol) Skaer, Daryl (Lisa) Skaer, Sue Kreher, Lisa (fiance Kevin Woodcock) Noerper and David Skaer; 18 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; along with numerous relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents William J. and Irene (nee Weible) Dohrman, brothers Clarence (Lucille) Dohrman, William (Pat) Dohrman, Norman Dohrman and Raymond (Loretta) Dohrman and her sister Mary (Vernon) Lark.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sept. 8 at Leesman Funeral Home in Millstadt and 10-11 a.m. Sept. 9 at Zion Evangelical Church in Millstadt.

A funeral service will follow at the church with Pastor Daryl Skaer officiating.

Internment will be in the Mount Evergreen Cemetery, Millstadt.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Millstadt Senior Center; or Zion Evangelical Church, Millstadt.