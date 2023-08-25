Casey S. Bergman | Obituary

Republic-Times- August 25, 2023

Casey S. Bergman, 49, of Waterloo, died Aug. 22, 2023, in Caseyville. He was born May 5, 1974, in Belleville.

Casey was a member of St. Louis Dirt Burners RC and employed at Memorial Belleville BJC.

He is survived by his wife Santina Bergman; son Curtis Bergman Keller; stepdaughters Haley (Stemmley) and Hannah (Nick) Cradic; grandchildren Dax and Demi Juengel; mother Beverly Faye Harrison; father Donald C. (Sue Pierson) Bergman; brother Cody Bergman; mother-in-law Janet (Jack) Houston; father-in-law William Buckley; cousins; aunts; uncles; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; nieces; and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his brother Chad Bergman.

Visitation is 1-4 p.m. Sept. 10 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home with Lucas Timberend officiating.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Curtis Keller Memorial Fund.

