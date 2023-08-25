Alvin ‘Al’ N. Helfrich | Obituary

Alvin “Al” Nicholas Helfrich, 89, of Waterloo, died Aug. 23, 2023, peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Al was born on May 19, 1934, in Paderborn to George and Theresa (Schoenborn) Helfrich, and they precede him in death.

Al proudly served his country in the United States Army. He lived in Millstadt for 42 years before moving to Waterloo after his retirement. He worked for Golden Dipt, later Kerry Ingredients in Millstadt for 34 years in various roles.

Al was a member of St. James Catholic Church of Millstadt for 64 years and was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Over 50 Club and was a founding member of the Millstadt Coon Hunters Club.

Al loved hunting and gardening and tending to his lakes, stocking each one with curated fish. He was a talented grill master and loved preparing grilled meals for his family.

Al was a devoted animal lover of both tame domestic animals as well as non-traditional pets. He especially loved parrots and leaves behind his beloved yellow nape, Pete.

Most of all, Al loved spending time with his family and friends, and he will be remembered as being a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and dear friend.

Left to cherish his memory is his devoted wife of 64 years Roselin “Rosie” Helfrich (nee Skaer), whom he married on May 14, 1959; children Randy (Karen) Helfrich, Jeff (the late Rita) Helfrich, Jim (Melissa) Helfrich, Sandy (Glyn) Ramage and Stacey Colbert; grandchildren Brad Helfrich, Kassie (Sean) Martin, Brett Helfrich, Nicole (Brandon) Gibbons, Jordan Helfrich, Max Helfrich, Alyssa Ramage, Alexis (Carson Banks) Colbert, Cierra Colbert, Ryan Helfrich, Taylor Helfrich, Ashley (Kory Johnson) Colbert, Brooke (Dan) Meanor and Dustin (Kate) Ramage; great-grandchildren Michaela Martin, Emma Martin, Dylan Martin, Braxton Tite, Ashton Hauser, Gage Racine, Brinley Gibbons, Lyla Johnson, River Banks, Grayson Ramage, Sydney Meanor, Drake Ramage, Piper Meanor and Addie Ramage; in addition to extended family and many beloved friends.

He was also preceded in death by all of his siblings Emil Helfrich, Richard Helfrich, Wilbert Helfrich, infant Bridget Helfrich, Bertha Neff, Ida Neff and Lorraine Lickenbrock as well as his grandson Michael (Trisha Pearson) Hauser.

Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Aug. 28 at St. James Catholic Church, Millstadt.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated following visitation with Msgr. Marvin Volk officiating.

Interment with full military honors will be at Mt. Evergreen Cemetery in Millstadt.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to: St. James Catholic Church, Millstadt; or Family Hospice, Belleville.

Hoffen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.