Kim Kann | Obituary

Republic-Times- August 21, 2023

Kim Kann (nee Metzger), 65, of Wildwood, Mo., died Aug. 19, 2023, in Wildwood. She was born Oct. 24, 1957, in Red Bud.

She was a member of Clayton Ladue Rotary, YMCA of the USA, past president of the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce. Kim was a loving person to all her family and friends. She was known for always having a smile on her face and her bubbly personality. She was a great mentor to many children throughout the years when she worked at the YMCA.

She is survived by her significant other Ray Stalinski; daughters Michelle Kann and Katy (Michael) Bates; grandchildren Max Kann, Lawson Bates, Archer Bates, Henry Orlando and Elsie Bates as well as April and Ashlynn Stalinski, whom she always treated like her own grandchildren; mother Rosalie Metzger (nee Rusteberg); sister Teri (Tom) Wetzler; brother Mike (Jan) Metzger; nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Kim is preceded in death by her father Charles R. Metzger.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Aug. 24 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo and 9-10 a.m. Aug. 25 at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at the church with Rev. Jeff McCarn officiating.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Open Door Animal Sanctuary; or Kids and Dreams Foundation.

