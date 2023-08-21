Jay C. Thomas | Obituary

Jay C. Thomas, 66, died Aug. 3, 2023.

Jay spent his career as a union bricklayer for Local 1 of Missouri, retiring nearly 10 years ago. He made many lifelong friends throughout his career and met many “unusual” people that supplied him with some of his infamous stories.

He loved to fish, run, kayak, hike and camp; anything outdoors including feeding all the birds he could throughout his yard. He loved his solitude amongst the woods and streams, but always needed to go home to his favorite person to be at peace.

Jay was happily married to his wife for nearly 46 years, whom he loved dearly. They had a wonderful relationship that was the foundation which helped raise three children and ultimately five grandchildren.

He had an infectious joyfulness about him that he spread wherever he went and touched many people with his humor and offbeat wit. He loved science in all regards, reading about astronomy and physics were especially important to him. This led to his decision to donate his body to SLU Department of Medicine, to help others.

Jay is survived by wife Janet L Thomas (nee Milward); children James M Thomas, Russell J. Thomas (Krista N. Wheatley) and Danielle Thomas; grandchildren Jordan Thomas, Kylie Thomas, Kamryn Thomas, Symone Brandt and Katy Thomas; mother Shirley Thomas; siblings Paul Thomas, Scott Thomas and Wendy (Steve) Boyd; as well as generations of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father James Thomas and stepmother Bernice Stumpf.

In lieu of a funeral, he requested a celebration of life to see all the people he loved come together for a happy occasion from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Waterloo VFW. Come with joy and, perhaps a story, to honor this wonderful man’s life.

Instead of gifts or flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Missouri Department of Conservation to help the trails and streams he loved so much.