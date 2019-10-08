Lawrence A. Grandcolas | Obituary

Lawrence A. Grandcolas, 74, of Waterloo, died Oct. 4, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis surrounded by family and loved ones. He was born Nov. 18, 1944, in Belleville, son of the late Lawrence J. and Jessie A. (nee Sapp) Grandcolas.

For over 50 years Mr. Grandcolas was employed through the Operating Engineers, Local 520 in Granite City, retiring as a crane operator. He enjoyed cycling, fishing, riding motorcycles, playing cards, reading, watching movies, and spending time with his family.

Larry is survived by Catherine B. (nee Englerth) Grandcolas; their children Jeffrey (Chris) Grandcolas, Michelle (Bob) Melton, Rene (Julie Davis) Grandcolas and Amy (Aaron Hults) Grandcolas; granddaughters Jessica and Megan Molinari, Katie Kaestner and Reese Davis-Grandcolas; son-in-law Jim Molinari; in-laws Jeanette James, Jo Ann (Tom) Dotson, Ronnie Englerth and Bonnie Vahlkamp; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.

He was preceded by twin sister (Mary E.) in infancy; father and mother-in-law Clarence and Leona Englerth; brothers-in-law Stanley James and Greg Vahlkamp; and sister-in-law Brenda Englerth.

Larry’s final act of kindness was tissue donation.

A celebration of life will be 2-6 p.m. Nov. 10 at Acorns Golf Links in Waterloo.