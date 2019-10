David A. Shields | Obituary

David A. Shields, 60, of Waterloo, died Oct. 1, 2019, in Waterloo. He was born Dec. 2, 1958, in Red Bud son of the late Raymond T. & Thelma Mae (nee Schmeig) Shields.

He was a volunteer at Oak Hill, a US Army Veteran, and was retired from Cerro Copper Products.

He is survived by his children Lindsay (Tom Gallagher) Shields and Summer Shields; brother Dennis Shields; sisters Diane Eckrich, Denise (Robert) Eichelmann, Debbie (Charlie) Siedle, Dana (Rick) Grossmann and Dawn (Greg) Gregory; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends.

Memorial visitation is 4-8 p.m. Oct. 3 and 9 a.m. until time of service OCt. 4 at Quernheim Funeral Home.

A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Oct. 4 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, Father Osang Idagbo C.M. officiating.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Oak Hill.