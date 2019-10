Marcella Hobbs | Obituary

Marcella Hobbs (nee Polacek), 87, of Waterloo, died Oct. 5, 2019, in Columbia. She was born May 15, 1932, in East St. Louis, daughter of the late Frank and Mary (nee Ditte) Polacek.

She is survived by her son James Roider; two grandsons; one granddaughter; one great-grandson; son-in-law William Reagan; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Marcella was preceded in death by her first husband Harold Roider; second husband Larry Hobbs; daughter Karen Reagan; son Brian Roider; brothers William, Frank Jr., Edward Sr. and Robert Polacek; and sisters Violet Burke and Emily Schmidt.

A cemetery service will be held 9 a.m. Oct. 12 at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo, Father Evaristus Akabueze officiating.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Donor’s Choice.