Koerber-Dietze | Wedding

Miss Kelly Koerber and Mr. Corey Dietze were united in marriage Dec. 31, 2018 at Bethany United Methodist Church in Columbia. Reception was held at the Main Street Abbey in Columbia.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Koerber of Waterloo. The bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Reggie Dietze of Victor, Iowa.

The bride is a graduate of Waterloo High School. She graduated from James Madison University with a bachelors in Marketing and Conflict Mediation. The groom is a graduate of HLV Community Schools in Victor, Iowa. He graduated from Simpson College with a Bachelor of Arts in Athletic Training and St. Ambrose University with a Doctorate of Physical Therapy.

Bridesmaids included Kate Koerber, Carrie Fortman, Katy Thomas, Bailey Woods, Emily Fay and Katie Kowalski.

Flower girl was Izzy Sternhagen, niece of the groom.

Groomsmen included Jess Feldtmann, Amr Ibrahim, Mike Rathbun, Kyle Koerber and Tyler Kostecki.

Ushers were Grant Koerber, nephew of the bride and Chase Sternhagen, nephew of the groom.

The couple resides in Nashvillle, Tenn.