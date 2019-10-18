Sue P. Schuette | Obituary

Sue P. Schuette (nee Bozsa), 92, of Smithton, formerly of Belleville, died Oct. 17, 2019, at Oak Hill Nursing Home, Waterloo. She was born July 24, 1927 in East St. Louis, daughter of the late Charles and Anna (nee Kisaszondy) Bozsa.

Mrs. Schuette was a loving mother, an attentive homemaker, and a strong woman. At the age of 53, following the death of her husband, she went back to school, acquired a real estate license, and went to work to successfully support her family. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, celebrating birthdays and get-togethers with her sisters, and spending time with her grandchildren. Sue was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Smithton.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Hospice of Southern Illinois and to the wonderful staff at Oak Hill for the tender loving care given to our mom.

Surviving are children, Geri (Mark) Diaz of Waterloo, Ann (Mike) Bergmann of Freeburg, Kathy (Mike) Frosch of Hawthorn Woods and Brad (Lorrie) Schuette of Smithton; grandchildren, Lauren Diaz (Steve Speth), Brad (Roey Moran) Diaz, Kerry (Billy) Menn, Nick Bergmann, nd Sarah Frosch; great-grandchildren, Ava and Olivia Diaz; brother-in-law Frank Beelman; sister-in-law Clara Bozsa; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Sue was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Francis J. “Pete” Schuette, whom she married May 12, 1948, and who died on Aug. 5, 1980; siblings Elizabeth (Garvin) Bruce, Mary (Frank) Eberling, Ann (Steve) Kiszely, Charles (Ethel) Bozsa, Wilma (Vincent) Dinga, John (Elaine) Bozsa, Mike (Ruth) Bozsa, Kay Beelman, Rose (Paul) Heimrich, Andy Bozsa and Albert Bozsa, in infancy; and Schuette family brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Friends may visit 4-8 p.m. Oct. 20 at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville.

A funeral procession will leave 9:45 Oct. 21 from George Renner & Sons Funeral Home for a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Peter’s Cathedral, Belleville, with Msgr. John Myler officiating.

Burial will follow at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or in the form of Mass offerings.