Csik-Greenwood | Wedding

Allison E. Greenwood and Travis A. Greenwood were united in marriage Aug. 17, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church in Columbia by Rev. Carl Scherrer. Reception was held at Liuna in St. Louis

The bride is the daughter of Helen and John Csik of Columbia. The groom is the son of Gina and Ted Greenwood of Dayton, Ohio.

The couple honeymooned in Iceland, Amsterdam and Ireland.

The couple resides in Denver, Colo.