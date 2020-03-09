Kinley Grace Middleton | Birth

Joshua Middleton and Angie Hoernis of Waterloo are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Kinley Grace Middleton.

Kinley was born at 6:46 p.m. Feb. 17, 2020 at Mercy South – St. Louis, weighing 8 pounds, 14 ounces and measuring 21 inches.

Kinley is the sister of Kylie and Lane Hoernis. Paternal grandparents are Ron and Corey Middleton and Karen and Jon Rimert. Maternal grandparents are Kevin and Chandra Hergenroeder and Kevin and Teresa Kahle. Kinley’s great-grandmother is Mildred Dickerson.