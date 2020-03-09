Daniel J. Borisuk | Obituary

Daniel Joseph Borisuk Sr., 63, of Waterloo, died March 8, 2020, in Waterloo. He was born February 16, 1957, in St. Louis, son of the late Julius and Betty Borisuk (née McHugh).

He was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church – Waterloo and K of C Council #1334.

He is survived by his wife Barbara Borisuk; children Denelle J. (Daniel) Cordia, Angela M. Lloyd and Daniel J. Borisuk, Jr.; granddaughter Darcy Josephine Cordia; step-grandchildren Brandon and Nathan Lloyd; sisters Diana (Harlan) Pasley, Debbie Johnston and Donna Coleman; nieces; nephew; and cousins.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. March 10 and 8-9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Quernheim Funeral Home.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. March 11 at Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo, Father Osang Idagbo C.M. officiating.

Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Ss. Peter & Paul Church or Hospice of Southern Illinois.