Gary L. McCoy | Obituary

Gary L. McCoy, 68, of Waterloo, died March 5, 2020, in Fenton, Mo. He was born April 3, 1951, in East St. Louis, son of the late Hubert and Evelyn (nee Edwards) McCoy.

Gary was employed at Cerro Flow in Sauget.

He is survived by his children Krista (Jimmy) Foster, Stephanie (David) Auler and Angela (Clinton) Cheek; grandchildren Timothy, Charles, Makayla, Leann, Ayden and Aria; sisters and brothers Barbara Smith, Ralph (Sue) McCoy, Linda (David) Suarez, Delores (Gary) Blair, Wayne (Jane) McCoy, Elaine Neckermann and Vicky McCoy; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by sisters Carol Burgess and Katherine McCoy.

Visitation is 4 p.m until time of service March 9 at Quernheim Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held 7 p.m. March 9 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: The Family.