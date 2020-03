Ervin C. Eckardt | Obituary

Ervin C. Eckart, 91, of Waterloo, died March 5, 2020, in St. Louis. He was born Dec. 10, 1928, in Prairie du Long Township son of the late Adam and Emma M. (nee Birkner) Eckart.

Ervin was a member of St. Augustine Church in Hecker and a US Army veteran. He worked for H.J. Friedich and Sons at Columbia for 32 years. He belonged to Labor’s Local #196 for sixty years. He loved to hunt and trap, was a gardener, giving most of it away; all in his young years. Ervin also coached Khoury youth’s for fifteen years. He enjoyed his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Irene M. Eckart (nee Wachtel); children Renee Riebeling, Rodney (Debbie) Eckart, Rose (Randy) Marquardt, Robin (Randy) Wetzler and Rebecca (Joe) Clark; grandchildren Tim (Erin) Buckley, Tom Buckley, Andy (Amy) Buckley, Angie (Beau) Staub, Brian (Shannon) Eckart, Candace (Enrique Rodriguez) Eckart, Adam Eckart, Brandy (Brian) Kyle, Kristen Marquardt, Brett Marquardt (Ashley), Michelle Wetzler Wild (Kyle Wild), Jessy (Henry) Horrell, Alex Clark and Augie Clark; and numerous great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by his stepchildren Zeno Birkner, Stephen (Cindy) Birkner, Mark (Sherri) Birkner, John (Michelle) Birkner, Sue (Frank) Bennett, Joe Birkner, June Williams, Ben Birkner, Ceclia Metalski, Christine (Phil) Snodgrass, Henry “Hank” Birkner, Lisa (Andy) DeWitt and Eric Birkner; many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Esther Eckart; brother-in-law Emil (Mary) Reheis; nieces; nephew; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his first wife Mary Ann “Marie” Eckart (nee Reheis); granddaughter Megan Wetzler; grandson Bradley Marquardt; brother Edmund Eckart; and sister Emma (Cyril) Haudrich.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. March 8 and 8-9:45 a.m. March 9 at Quernheim Funeral Home.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. March 9 at St. Augustine of Canterbury Church in Hecker, Father Von Deeke officiating.

Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery Fund.